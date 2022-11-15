Raipur: In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, a mother can be seen providing oxygen to her 13-month-old child with a foot pump near AIIMS in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. According to sources, the family, who came from Kawardha, has been living on the pavement outside AIIMS for the last five months.

Their 13-month-old Harsh has difficulty in breathing due to a brain tumour and cancer. Due to financial constraints, the family was unable to provide proper treatment to their child. They received some benefits from the schemes of government, however, that is not insufficient for providing treatment to their kid.

"For the last five months, we have been living on the footpath outside AIIMS. Everything was fine in the initial days, but as the child was growing, he started breathing problems. He is undergoing treatment free of cost at Raipur AIIMS, however, we have not got enough money to buy medicines," said Balak Das Dahre, father of the child. After the video surfaced on social media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday night took cognizance and extended a helping hand to the family. He directed Raipur Collector Dr Sarveshwar Bhure to provide all possible help to the family in this regard.