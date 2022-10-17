Kanker: Maoists set four vehicles on fire at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. A group of Maoists reached near the Chargaon iron ore mine of a private firm in Siksod police station area in the wee hours and torched two trucks and as many sports utility vehicles (SUV) which were parked there, a police official said.

Out of the four vehicles, the two trucks and an SUV were engaged in mining-related work, he said. After torching the vehicles, Maoists fled into a forest, he said. A police team rushed to the spot in the morning and a search operation was launched to nab the culprits, the official said. Maoists have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in mining-related work in the area. (PTI)