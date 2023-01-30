Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A Raiour court on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his parents and burying their bodies in the lawn of their house. The murders took place in 2020.

The murder came to light in 2016, after the arrest of the convict Udyan Das from his Bhopal residence in relation to the case of the murder of his girlfriend in 2017.

After the hearing Special Judge (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act) Hirendra Singh Tekam sentenced Das to life imprisonment, said Special Public Prosecutor Nilesh Thakur. He also said that Das was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC and a fine of Rs 1000 was imposed on him.

"The court also sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three years under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and slapped a fine of Rs 500. Both sentences will run concurrently," Thakur said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Three including minor arrested for gang raping 13-yr-old who recently delivered baby; one absconding

According to Thakur Das was arrested by West Bengal Police from Bhopal for murdering his live-in partner Akansha Sharma, who hails from the Bankura district of West Bengal. After killing her Das entombed her body under a marble platform at his residence in Bhopal.

Police sources said that during interrogation Das told investigators that he had also murdered his parents Virendra Das and Indrani Das and buried their bodies at their residence in Raipur in 2010.

Following the revelation, Raipur Police took Das into custody and brought him to Raipur on transit remand. Police then exhumed the skeletons of his parents from the lawn of the house that Das had sold in 2013. Das was also awarded life imprisonment by a court in West Bengal in 2020 for murdering Akansha.