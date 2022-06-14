Kondagaon: In a shocking incident, a man in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district was paraded naked through the village alongside his paramour after his wife found out about his infidelity. The incident occurred on Tuesday, as the man was caught in a room in a compromising position with his girlfriend. The man's wife subsequently gathered villagers and explained the incident. It was followed by angry villagers thrashing the man and his lover.

The duo was then forced to strip and made to roam the entire village. Talking to ETV Bharat, Kondagaon SP Divyang Patel said, "In view of the seriousness of the matter, we constituted a special team and immediately rushed to the spot. After interrogating the victims, a case has been registered against four people, including the wife. All four have been arrested. The investigation is still on. More accused involved in this case may be arrested later."

