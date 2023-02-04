Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): Two youths assaulted, dragged and bludgeoned to death their uncle near the Patwari's office at Tannod village in Chhattisgarh for intervening in a land dispute. The victim dragged 60-70 metres in the street before being killed. The incident took place in Janjgir Champa district. The video of the killing has gone viral on social media. Two accused were arrested and sent to jail, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kholbahara Sahu, a resident of Tannod village. Both the assailants are the relatives of the deceased and they were opposing the latter's land settlement initiative. The victim received several blows by the accused. He was dragged 60-70 metres away from the Patwari's office by the accused duo to a place and pushed to the ground. When the victim slumped on the ground, one of the attackers picked up a boulder and hit him on his head, chest and other parts of his body leading to his death.

Read: Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 7-year-old girl

In the video, one of the accused was seen jumping on the body of the deceased several times. The horrific incident took place near the Patwari office and created a sensation in the area. The accused were the nephews of the victim and they were opposing the land measurements undertaken by his uncle. They turned vengeful after the victim tried to settle the land dispute by taking it up at the Patwari's office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Soni said, "The deceased Kholbahara Sahu, a resident of Tannod village, was currently staying at Loharsi (Sone) in Bilaspur district of the state. Sahu was staying away because of some dispute with his brother over a piece of land. The deceased had come to Tannod village on Thursday and then went to Patwari's office for land boundary demarcation work. The Patwari's office operates from Mahipal's house at Tannod."

"Nephews Uttam Prasad Sahu and Santosh Sahu also came to the Patwari's office. An argument broke between them. The duo also slapped the victim and also used fists to knock him down. He was then dragged 60-70 metres away from the Patwari's office where the accused hit him with boulder on his head, chest and other parts of the deceased. A case has been registered and the accused was arrested and sent to jail," the DSP added.