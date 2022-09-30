Raipur: With the rise in incidents of molestation of girl students in the schools and colleges of Chhattisgarh, the State government has launched the 'Humar Beti Humar Maan' campaign to sensitise the masses on the issue. Under this campaign, the State police are visiting schools and colleges and telling girl students about 'good touch' and 'bad touch'.

It is learnt that the Raipur police has taught 'good touch' and 'bad touch' lessons to more than 10,000 girl students by visiting about 60 schools and colleges in Raipur itself. Chhattisgarh's women police during their visits to schools and colleges are holding awareness campaigns among the girl students and educating them about their rights.

Female SI Kumari Meena Yadav informed that so far more than 10,000 students in 60 schools and colleges have been covered under the campaign. Police have also notified police helpline numbers 9479190167 and 9479191099 in case of any grievance. The affected students can register a complaint by directly calling the numbers and the name of the complainant will be kept confidential.

Raipur ICUAW ASP Chanchal Tiwari said that if someone touches you and you do not like it, then it comes under the category of bad touch. “Like someone tries to touch your private parts inappropriately, so it is bad to touch. Apart from this, someone touches you with love, like touching your forehead or lovingly pulling your cheeks. This comes under the category of good touch,” he explained.

Police asked the girl students to dial the helpline numbers and also inform parents or teachers in case of bad touch. "Police are giving advice to the girls by going to the schools and colleges to tell them about their rights," the ASP said. The special campaign comes amid a rise in the cases of molestation in Chhattisgarh.

Recently, a case of 'bad touch' came to light in the Amanaka police station area of ​​Raipur wherein the allegation was on the principal of the school. The incident caused huge resentment among the masses. on August 8, police arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students.

As per the official data, from January to June this year, 10 women have been murdered in Raipur alone. A total of 1,063 cases of assault and molestation, including dowry harassment, have been registered in the same timeline. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Besides routine crimes, cyber crimes have also been reported against women crime. In certain cases, obscene pictures of the victims are being posted on the internet or social media to blackmail them. The women have been asked to dial the police helpline numbers in such cases as well.