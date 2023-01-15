Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against anti-social elements to maintain law and order in the State. BJP state president Arun Sao said, "This notification is a conspiracy to suppress the voices raised against the government. Also, it is going to violate the constitutional rights of the people. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has declared dictatorship through this notification." "There are continuous agitations against the government in the state and there is no place to stage a protest in the capital and people, who raised questions against the Chief Minister and the government, were threatened.

Former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh levelled serious allegations against the Congress party and the Baghel government and said, "This is not a national security law, but a Congress security law. This law has been framed to give protection to Congress. Under the provision, the police can arrest a person at any time and put him in jail for one year without stating any reason. There will be no bail in this either. Whoever Congress wants to target, can put in jail. Congress once again conspired to impose an Emergency like situation."