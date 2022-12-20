Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has signed MoUs of proposed investments worth Rs 92,429.71 crore in the last four years, officials said. According to officials in the Chhattisgarh Industries Directorate, 189 MoUs have been signed in more than 13 sectors in four years. Of these, 19 are in the production stage, while 130 MoUs are under process.

The total proposed investments through the MoUs is about Rs 92,429.71 crore, an official said. The proposed projects are expected to provide employment to over one lakh unemployed people. As per officials, maximum MoUs have been signed in the steel sector. Out of 189 MoUs signed by the Chhattisgarh government so far, 102 MoUs are in the steel sector, in which an investment of Rs 61,686 crore is proposed.

As per officials, a target has been set to provide employment to more than 78,000 people from the MoUs signed in the steel sector. Likewise, 29 MoUs have been signed in the ethanol sector wherein the government expects an investment of about Rs 5,274 crore through 29 projects set to provide employment to about 4,000 people.

A total of 10 MoUs have been signed by the State government in the solar energy sector worth Rs 7,690.80 crore, which is set to provide employment to more than 4,000 people in Chhattisgarh. Significantly, it is for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, investment is expected in the Defence sector with five MoUs signed by the government in the sector.

There is a proposed investment of about Rs 600.45 crore in the sector with two projects already in the production stage and the remaining three projects under process. According to the Directorate of Industries, bulletproof jackets will be made as part of the production units established in Durg and Bilaspur. In Bilaspur, the work of making bulletproof jackets has already started.

The third project is related to the manufacture of drones with the production unit about to start in Naya Raipur. More than 4,100 people are likely to be employed after the unit is fully operational. In the food sector, about Rs 475 crore worth of investment projects are to be set up with six MoUs with nearly 2000 people expected to get jobs from the project.

The government has signed eight MoUs in the cement sector, with an investment of about Rs 9,538 crore with a target to provide employment to 6,500 people. Besides, four projects of minor forest produce are also to be set up, in which there is a proposed investment of Rs 38.64 crore and three projects related to pharmaceuticals with an investment of Rs 56.41 crore.

Apart from this, three projects of textiles and electronics are also expected with an investment of about Rs 100 crore in the K2 project. Also, a target to provide jobs to 6,425 people with an investment of 228.47 crore in two projects of jute bags has also been proposed. One project worth Rs 125 crore of gems and jewellery with a target to provide employment to 1,350 people is in pipeline and another project worth Rs 107.73 crore in the plastic industry is also coming up which is set to provide employment to 200 people.