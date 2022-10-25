Raipur: While the country is celebrating Diwali, over 900 widows and next of kin of deceased teachers in Chhattisgarh are on an indefinite protest against the government's consistent failure to appoint them on compassionate grounds. The widows and relatives of 935 deceased teachers have been on a sit-in since October 20 to press for their demands but to no avail.

The protesters were expecting the Bhupesh Baghel would issue orders for their appointment before Diwali so that they are able to celebrate the festival with their families. However, due to the government's apathy, the widows and relatives of the deceased teachers were forced to leave their families on Diwali to continue their protest.

State President of Protesters Association Madhuri Mrige told ETV Bharat that the Bhupesh Baghel government had included their appointment in its election manifesto, but has failed to fulfil the promise. "Till date, we have not got our right. It is our compulsion that today we are sitting on a dharna leaving our homes during the Diwali festival.

Our only demand is that we should get a compassionate appointment,” she said. Madhuri said that the families of the deceased teachers have been suffering financially due to the government's apathy. Five months ago, the government also formed a committee to look into the issue, however, the committee turned out to be only a time-buying exercise by the government.

The protesters demanded that their appointment orders be issued without further delay to give them a sigh of relief. The protesters demanded that they be appointed on compassionate grounds in the posts of Class III, IV, assistant teacher, laboratory teacher and gram panchayat secretary according to their educational qualifications.