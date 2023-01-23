Raipur: Amid allegations of the Baghel led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Governor refusing assent to the reservation bill, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike has asked the government to wait till March for a decision over the bill which has been returned to her with explanations.

Uike made this comment when the media persons mobbed her and sought for an answer regarding the fate of reservation bills when she attended an event in Raipur on Sunday. The short-quip from the Governor was the only vocal response from her after the government responded to her questions on the bill.

The bill amending the quantum of reservation was unanimously passed Dec. 2, 2022 by the Assembly and was sent for the governor's assent on the same day. However, the governor has not given her approval for the bill which will revise the reservation for the denizens in the state.

As per official sources, the governor raised 10 questions over the bill reverting the bill back to the government. The state government claims that it has answered all 10 queries. As the governor is yet to sign the bill, the Congress government is accusing the BJP of adopting double standards in the reservation issue.

The party has also accused the governor of working under the pressure of the BJP. The BJP maintains that it is the prerogative of the governor to give or not to give assents to any bill. Under the new reservation bill, the Chhattisgarh government has amended the Reservation Act of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Under the amended bill, provision has been made for 13 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes, 32 percent for Scheduled Tribes, 27 percent for Other Backward Classes, and 4 percent for the economically poor in the general category.

The government has argued that the Scheduled Caste Tribes have been given reservation in proportion to their population. The reservation of OBC is based on the recommendations of the Mandal Commission and the reservation of EWS is as per the legislation in the Parliament.