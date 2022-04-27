Gariaband: Police in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband played a unifier, as a family in the state's Raigarh district on Wednesday, got back their son who left home 17 years ago. Birju, alias Dau Soni, left home in 2005 due to poor economic conditions in search of a fortune. His details came up in a community policing exercise that Gariaband Devbhog Police recently carried out while making a list of tenants in the districts.

Upon verification, Birju revealed his true identity, saying that he was initially dependent on painting work to sustain himself in the Devbhog tehsil, and was gradually disillusioned with his dream. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Devbhog Station in charge Basant Baghel said, "The house owners were asked to provide us with details about their tenants. This way, we stumbled upon Dau Soni, who had been working in Devbhog for around 15 years. We then called him up and strictly interrogated him, leading him to reveal his full address".

Jubilation overtook Birju's residence in Raigarh, meanwhile, where everyone was ecstatic as he returned home after Kosir Police apprised the household of good news. "I want to thank the police personnel that my long-estranged brother, after 17 years apart, has finally returned home. I want to thank all those involved in this again and again," Ajay Soni, Birju's brother, said.