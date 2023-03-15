Mahasamund: In a tragic incident, five labourers working at a brick kiln died while another has been hospitalized allegedly due to asphyxiation caused by the toxic gases that emanated from the kiln in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The incident has been reported at Garhfuljhar village of Mahasamund. It is learnt that the six labourers were laying the bricks meant to be burnt inside the kiln owned by one Kunj Bihari Pandey till midnight on Tuesday. An official said that after laying the bricks for burning, the six labourers slept on top of the kiln after drinking alcohol.

In the morning, the labourers were found unconscious and were shifted to the hospital where five of them were declared dead. The sixth labourer is said to be critical at the hospital. The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Ganga Ram Bisi, 30-year-old Dashrath Bisi, 40-year-old Sona Chand Bhoi, 24-year-old Varun Bariha, 35-year-old Janak Ram Bariha and 30-year-old Manohar Bisi.

The dead bodies have been kept at Community Health Center Basna for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests the labourers reportedly inhaled the toxic gases. The villagers say that most of the labourers lay down on top of the kiln after drinking alcohol as means to remove the fatigue of day's work. The intoxication of alcohol was so much that they did not notice the smoke coming out of the brick kiln and died due to suffocation.

The incident took place between 12 to 4 in the night. At 5 in the morning, a villager saw smoke rising from the brick kiln. He shouted at the sleeping labourers on top of the brick kiln. When the labourers did not respond, he immediately informed the Basna police. Basna police station in-charge Kumari Chandrakar along with her team reached the spot and moved all six to the hospital, where doctors declared 5 laborers brought dead.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the accident. "The news of the death of 5 workers working in a brick kiln in Garhfuljhar village of Mahasamund district is sad. May God give peace to their soul and courage to the families. In this hour of grief, I announce Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to their families,” Baghel said in tweet. Kunj Bihari is the younger brother of Chandshekhar Pandey, former chairman of the Matikala Board.