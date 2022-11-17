Mungeli: Police in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli has registered an FIR against Richa Jogi, wife of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) (JCCJ) state president Amit Jogi in the fake caste certificate case. Police sources said that the FIR was lodged in the City Kotwali police station of Mungeli following directions by the State Level Investigation Committee in the matter.

Police are also probing the role of the officer who issued the certificate. Mungeli Collector Rahul Dev said, "After the investigation, the state-level investigation committee had written to the police department for legal action. The role of the officer who made the certificate will also be investigated." District SP Chandramohan Singh said that a case has been registered against Richa Jogi under Section 10 of the Social Status Empowerment Act and further investigation is underway.

Also read: Double whammy for Jogi's Janata Congress; Richa Jogi's nomination rejected

Dubbing the case as “false” Richa said, "I will challenge the false FIR in the court”. “After the announcement of Jogi Jan Adhikar Yatra, the Congress government is in a panic,” she added. The matter came to the fore during the filing of nomination for the by-poll to the Marwahi Assembly seat in October 2020 when the Returning Officer rejected the nomination of the Jogi couple for producing an invalid tribal caste certificate.

The decision was made on the orders of the High-Level Certification Scrutiny Committee headed by the Chhattisgarh Tribal Welfare Department. Jogi, a former Congress leader became the first Chief Minister of the state in 2000. He won from Marwahi Assembly seat in 2001, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018. In 2016, Jogi quit the Congress and floated Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J).