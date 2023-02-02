Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech announced the recruitment of 38800 teachers and staff for the existing 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Chhattisgarh education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said the promise was akin to "building a caste in the air".

The EMRS are meant for tribal students across the country with the central government claiming that 3.5 lakh tribal students are enrolled in these schools. Tekam called the recruitment plan a "distant dream" and said the existing schools under the Ekalavya project were "not running properly". "We don't know about the Union government's future plans. It is the agenda of the Union government to show the dreams for the next 100 years when they cannot manage even one."

"We don't see Ekalavya schools in the tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh. These schools should have been opened in scheduled caste and scheduled tribe areas of the state. But we don't see such schools operating at the block and village levels. Funds are not provided to run the existing schools. How will 38000 teachers and support staff for Ekalavya schools be appointed? It is just like making a castle in the air," the state minister said.

Also read: Eyeing 2024, Govt announces 15,000 crore development fund for tribals, 38800 recruitments in EMRS

Responding to him, state BJP leader, Srichand Sundarani said. "Congress party always does negative politics. The Chhattisgarh government has been reaping the benefits of Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the distribution of foodgrains among poor people and Kisan Samman Nidhi and others. However, the state government was unable to make these schemes available to needy people. Chhattisgarh will get the maximum advantage after the implementation of the Eklavya project because the state has 32 percent tribal population."

The Ekalavya Model Residential School project was started way back in 1997-98 to impart quality education to children belonging to tribal in remote areas of the country so as to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.