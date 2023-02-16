Raipur: Chattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday wrote to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking a probe into the murders of BJP leaders by suspected Maoists in Bastar in the last 10 days. In his letter to NIA, DGP Ashok Juneja demanded a thorough investigation into the three deaths.

Juneja further mentioned in the letter that Naxalites have become extremely aggressive due to the continuous shrinking of the Maoist territories. The efforts of the central security forces and the state police have helped in restoration of peace in the area, but the Maoists are targeting public representatives and the common people, his letter read.

Naxalite movement has recently intensified in Bastar with rampant incidents of Naxals barging into houses and attacking people across the area. Several BJP leaders hit out at the Congress over the increasing attacks by Maoists on their party leaders and criticized Congress of failing to handle the situation.

Countering them, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that though it was unfortunate that some BJP leaders were killed in those attacks, the incidents also prove that the Naxals have become weak and they were trying to register their presence through such activities.

"Ensuring security is the government's top priority, irrespective of the political party," he said, further asking the DGP to hold a meeting with all political parties. The politicians have been asked to provide prior information about their movements in the area so as to help the police make necessary security arrangements.

Recently, the people's representatives are on active targets of the Naxalites. In the last 10 days, three BJP leaders were killed. Firstly, Jagdalpur district minister Budhram was killed. Next was Neelkanth Kakkadem of Bijapur's Usur block, while Sagar Sahu of Narayanpur district was killed by Naxals.