Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lambasted Home Minister Amit Shah on his comments on double-engine governance in the State saying that it is indeed a troubled engine. Baghel lashed out at Shah, who came on the Korba tour and asked people to vote for the BJP in the ensuing Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which are slated for 2023.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the people here know that the Central government is not a double engine but a troubled engine. Shah had asked the people of Chhattisgarh, "What work did the Congress do in four years?" Baghel responded to this by saying, "The public knows what work the Congress has done in the past four years. We take feedback from the public in meetings, unlike BJP."

Baghel reminded the people of the different schemes that are being implemented by the government in the State like Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomi Shramik Yojana, Kisan Nyaya Yojana, Haat Bazar Clinic and others. On Amit Shah's statement about forming a double-engine government, Bhupesh said, "The people of Himachal have refused as the double-engine government has failed. It is not going to work. The people of Chhattisgarh have come to know that this is not a double engine, but a troubled engine. On the issue of rice, Baghel said, "They give only five kg while we are giving 35 kg per family.