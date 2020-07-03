Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the 'oxy-zone' developed over 19 acres of land in Raipur. This oxy-zone developed at the cost of nearly Rs 11 crore will provide fresh air and a beautiful place for walks and amusement. This will play an important role in environmental conservation.

Chief Minister said: "This oxy-zone is an important step towards enhancing the greenery of the city." During the inaugural programme, Chief Minister planted a sapling of white sandalwood. In this oxy-zone developed over 12 acres of land near Collectorate premise, more than four thousand saplings of 75 various species have been planted at the cost of Rs 4 crore till date.

This oxy-zone will not only improve the environment of the city but will also serve as a great place for morning and evening walks and amusement for the citizens. On the occasion, Chief Minister said: "State Government is making consistent efforts to enhance greenery in the cities. Oxy-zone of Raipur is one of the important initiatives in this direction. We will have to make collective efforts to maintain the greenery of this oxy-zone."

He said that people of Raipur have been waiting for the oxy-zone for a long time. Today, their wish has come true. In this oxy-zone, saplings of various species of forest trees found across the state have been planted. Old trees have been properly conserved.

During the rainy season, Forest Department is doing plantation work on a large-scale across the state. The plantation is being done on the vacant spots on the riverbanks. Oxy-zone has rides for children, open-air gym equipment and a hub for various species of birds and butterflies. Lawns have been developed in the oxy-zone and it also has a small rose garden.

For walks, oxy-zone has 3 km-long pathways. Besides, it has two water-bodies one of which is natural and the other one has been built. Rainwater gets channelled and collected here for irrigating the plants. A waterfall has also been developed here, which looks mesmerizing with lights in the nighttime. It is a beautiful selfie zone for youngsters.