CM Baghel targets BJP and SP over ‘Ramcharitmanas’ row, fears fraud like that of Nirav Modi on ‘Adani’ issue

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the row over some parts of Tulsidas’ epic ‘Ramcharitmanas’ allegedly being against women and those from backward communities was being created by leaders in Uttar Pradesh as part of vote-bank politics. The ‘Ramcharitmanas’ issue was set off in UP by Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who claimed on January 22 that some portions insult a large section of society based on caste and had sought that they are “banned”. “It (controversy) suited both (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath and Maurya to garner votes. However, people face the wrath (of such tussles), while essential issues are ignored,” Baghel told reporters.

Asserting that “two or four couplets” do not make any difference to such a great epic, Baghel said one must adhere to social reformer Vinoba Bhave’s advice that the merits of any religious book or philosophy must be discussed in the present context. He said Bhave advised that the basic elements (of the book or philosophy) must be discussed and its subtle facts must be accepted after consideration.

“This controversy is wrong. Ramcharitmanas was written 650 years ago by Tulsidas while Valmiki had written it much earlier. There is no need to accept it as it is written in the current situation. You should accept good things from Ramayana and the things you don’t like, leave it,” the senior Congress leader said. Tulsidas had faced opposition at the time for writing Ramcharitmanas in Hindi but he must be credited for taking the epic to every household, Baghel asserted. “By creating controversies around such small issues, you are just doing politics of votes,” Baghel said without naming anyone.

When asked about the Adani Group suffering losses, Baghel said, “I had raised this issue. The NPS of our government servants is managed by the UTI, SBI, and LIC. All the NPS money has gone to LIC. What will happen to that money? Now Rs 8 lakh crore is gone (losses faced by Adani Group). So, how will the employees get their money and interest? This will be a big loss for government servants in the state.”

He added, “Also, the money invested in SBI is in danger. A few are raising doubts about what if an incident (fraud) like that of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi happens. Is this the achce din (good days) of the BJP? They said sabka saath sabka vikas (development for all) but the BJP took sabka (everyone’s) money and used it for the development of one person (Adani) and he, too, is drowning.”

Alleging everyone for their silence, including the national media over the issue, Baghel raised questions. Further attacking the government over budget 2023, the CM listed and said "Farmers' income not got doubled but fertilizer subsidy has been reduced by 22 %, LPG subsidy reduced by 75%. Mid-day meal by 9%, MNREGA by 32%. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has been cut by 12%, and Minority welfare schemes by 66%. Food subsidy by 31%. inflation and unemployment are at their peak, the fiscal deficit is also increasing." (With agency inputs)