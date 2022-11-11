Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A woman civil engineer from Chhattisgarh's Bemetara has won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her commendable work on the Kartavya Path project. Kavita, who hails from Putpura village of Nandghat area of ​​Bemetara, is the only civil engineer from the state to get a chance to showcase her talent in the revamping of ceremonial boulevard, the erstwhile Rajpath, under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently met the officers and employees associated with the project, hailed Kavita for her work on the project, sources said. The PM inquired about the progress of the project from Kavita. The woman civil engineer is being hailed for her struggle to come up to the present position in her life.

It is said that Kavita faced financial constraints in her student life which forced her to work in the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Act) during schooling. With her sheer hard work, she became a civil engineer after topping the preliminary eligibility test (PET).