Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): A head constable was killed and three others, including two cops, were injured when a pilot vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao's convoy met with an accident in the Surguja district of the state, an official said on Friday. The incident took place late at night at around 1 am on Thursday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Ravi Shankar Prasad (55). Ramdev (44 ) suffered an injury in his shoulder. Pradeep (29) has injuries on the hand, leg and waist. Anil Paikra (32) suffered chest, throat and back injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the local community health centre and later referred to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Sao was also present at the hospital.

Tahsildar SDOP Akhilesh Kaushik and Station House Officer Inspector Dhirendra Nath Dubey also reached the hospital. "The pilot vehicle of Sao's convoy overturned and skidded off the road leaving the head constable, one of its four occupants, dead on the spot," the police said. Earlier, a speeding bus hit a police vehicle, which was a part of the motorcade of Union minister Prahlad Patel in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving three police personnel injured. The incident occurred near the Piparia check post on the Damoh-Chhatarpur state highway, 16 km away from Damoh, in the evening, the police said.

Patel was headed towards Damoh from Narsinghgarh after taking part in some local programme, said Dehat police station in-charge Amit Mishra. The minister got out of his vehicle after he came to know about the accident. He later visited the Damoh district hospital where the injured police personnel were admitted.