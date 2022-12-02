Raipur: In a special session, the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill seeking to increase the total reservation coverage in the state to 76 percent. As per the bill, the reservation coverage for Scheduled Tribes has been kept level at 32 percent, but other categories have seen an increase in coverage.

Following being passed in the assembly, it has been sent to the Governor for his assent.

For the Scheduled Caste group, the bill sees a slim growth from 12 percent to 13 percent. For the Other Backward Class category, however, the coverage has increased from 14 to 27 percent. Notably, the coverage from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the coverage was cut down to four percent from the previous rate of 10 percent.