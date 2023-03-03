Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Amid caste and religious disputes in Dharma Nagari Kawardha, a ruckus on Saturday erupted for insulting the coloruful flag of tribal society here. The clash broke out between Gondwana Ganatantra Party workers and police where at least 10 policemen, including SP and ASP, sustained injuries.

Gondwana Society, who were staging a protest against Durga Bhagat, alleged that "Gondwana Society's flag was insulted by Durga Bhagat on February 14." District president of the Gondwana Samaj demanded the arrest of Durga Bhagat. Collector Janmejaya Mahobe and SP Dr Lal Umesh Singh tried to convince the agitated protesters, but turned out to be a clash between the two parties. The issue pertains to a Gauri-Chaura site in the village where local tribals had been offering prayers to their deity 'Budha Dev' for the last several years, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.

"Last year, the district unit chief of GGP J Lingo, also a tribal, had hoisted the flag of his deity 'Bada Dev', which was not liked by the local tribal group that follows 'Budha Dev'. On February 14, the head of the tribal community, Durge Bhagat from Korba district, performed rituals at the same place during a social function held by followers of Budha Dev after which their flag was hoisted," he said.

Also read: Delhi Police registers case over ruckus between AAP, BJP councillors in Civic Centre

"Subsequently, activists of Gondwana Student Union submitted a memorandum to Kabirdham Collector seeking action against Bhagat and also burnt his effigies. The district administration and police convened meetings in a bid to defuse tension, which was not attended by Lingo," he added. On Friday, Lingo held a public meeting in Rajanawagaon in Bhoramdeo where around 500 GGP workers were present, who then took out a rally towards Harmo five km away and clashed with police while trying to remove barricades placed on the route, the SP said.

"During the clash, protesters pelted stones at police. Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore Wasnik, Inspector Bhushan Ekka and others, were injured," Singh said. "A few protestors also suffered injuries. They were chased away from the village and the situation was brought under control. Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the riot," he said.

During the protest, around 100 villagers, including women and children, who follow Budha Dev were at the place of worship and the situation could have turned dangerous if the protesters were not stopped, he added. Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Anand Chhabra has reached the spot and a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area, he added.