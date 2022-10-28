Dhamtari(Chhattisgarh): Three elephants out of a herd of 32 elephants fell into a 20 feet deep pit adjacent to farmland in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. Two elephants have been rescued and efforts are underway to save the third one, an official said on Friday.

DFO Mayank Pandey said that on getting the information about the incident, the forest department officials rushed to the spot last night and started the rescue operation.

"The forest department officials are facing a lot of problems in the rescue operation as the elephant herd is moving around the pit. Due to the presence of many elephants in the herd, the forest department is conducting the rescue operation carefully," he said. "For the continuous monitoring of the elephants, the department is using drone cameras near the spot," the DFO added.

"Two elephants have been taken out with the help of solar panels installed near the pit while the third elephant is still in the pit. Efforts to rescue the elephant are going on," the official further said.