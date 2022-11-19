Dantewada: Security forces recovered and successfully defused 10 kg IED, suspected to be planted by Maoists, while running a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when personnel from CRPF's battalion 231 when conducting an area domination operation from Kamalpost to Kondasawali in the district on Saturday morning, police said.

The recovery took place after a dog from the K9 unit alerted personnel to the presence of the explosive, following which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS Squad) located the IED and defused it, they added.