Durg (Chattisgarh): A scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Sunday over the unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

During the day Durg BJP MP Vijay Baghel reached the Atal Smriti Garden in Camp 2 area to unveil a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Trouble started when a group of Congress workers objected to it alleging due permission was not taken from the State Government for unveiling the statue and hence the event must be stopped.

However, Baghel argued that the garden was owned by the Central PSU Bhilai Steel Plant since 2018 and the Plant authorities have already issued a no-objection certificate.

According to district police authorities, the BJP leadership has obtained permission from the Bhilai Steel Plant but not from the district collector. "Police took control of the situation by keeping the statue in a safe place and sealing the garden in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate," Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The situation became as such as police had to impose prohibitory order under section 145 (joining or continuing to be part of unlawful assembly despite it being commanded to disperse) in the area where the garden is located.

The SP said that so far no case has been registered in connection to the scuffle adding that a police contingent has been deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. He also said that drones are being used for surveillance in the area.