Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the 22nd Rajyotsav, the third National Tribal Dance Festival, at Science College grounds in the state capital of Raipur on Tuesday. Teams of artists from various Indian states and foreign countries presented glimpses of their traditional folk dances at the inaugural function.

CM Baghel and Speaker of the Assembly, Charandas Mahant, formally inaugurated the event by beating a tribal percussion instrument 'Nagada'. While welcoming the dancers and foreign guests, Baghel congratulated the state's people on the occasion of the State Foundation Day. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar, Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya and other public representatives were also present.

About 1500 artists came from different states and union territories of India including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Ladakh. They included artists from foreign countries including Indonesia, Maldives, Mozambique, Mongolia, New Zealand, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia and the Republic of Togo. Their folk dances mesmerized the audience.

On the occasion of the dance festival, the CM also released postal stamps and a coffee table book on National Tribal Dance Festival. Elaborating the tribal culture, Baghel said, "dance forms of tribal communities across the world are similar to a large extent. The small wish of the tribals is that the entire humanity has equal rights to nature and conserve it in a united manner. The aim of the National Tribal Dance Festival is to preserve the primitive cultures."

"We have done a lot of work to preserve the culture of Chhattisgarh. Today is a moment of self pride for us as artists from across the globe will participate in the third tribal dance festival. This will increase the scope for the spread and exchange of tribal culture", Baghel added.

The CM further said that "the main aim of this event is to help tribals financially progress and promote their culture. Our government is moving forward with the idea that Chhattisgarh is a state that belongs to farmers and tribals."