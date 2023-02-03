Raipur: Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat, also known for her Inspector Jwalamukhi Chautala role on small screen in TV show FIR is all set to tie the knot with long time boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Dhruv's father Adhir Bhagwani confirmed the development while speaking to ETV Bharat.

"Both have loved each other for a long time. They are going to get married on February 4 in Bilaspur. Chitrashi is a very nice girl and now she is going to be a part of our family. Everyone in the family is very happy," Dhruv's father Adhir Bhagwanani said. The senior Bhagwanani also made the announcement on Instagram in a heartfelt note.

"Welcome to the family. Daughter-in-law by chance, friend by choice," Bhagwanani captioned a picture of him hugging Chitrashi. Chitrashi came into limelight for her role as aggressive hockey player Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India. Chitrashi, a resident of Dehradun.

Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani and Chitrashi Rawat met on a film set 10 years ago. They fell in love while working together on the set of the film "Premayee" and have now decided to tie the knot. Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani is a resident of Raipur and is now based out of Mumbai. He is still working as an actor and writer in the industry. Dhruvaditya started his career as a radio jockey has worked in some web series.

All the members of the Bhagwanani family are associated with art and literature. Dhruvaditya's mother Jaya Bhagwanani is a well-known painter and artist. Dhruv's father Adhir Bhagwanani is a businessman, who has made a niche for himself by starting modeling at the age of 60.