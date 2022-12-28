Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Faced with the situation of having to live a differently abled life, Horilal Yadav decided to help others facing similar challenge by providing them access to free education. Horilal Yadav provides free coaching to differently abled children to help them grow in life.

Horilal Yadav charges no fees from the differently abled students. Yadav encourages the children to study well and clear any competitive exam that they want to despite their disabilities. Education empowers the disadvantaged sections of population including differently abled persons. It plays a vital role in helping physically challenged persons live with dignity and honour, confidence and independence.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Horilal Yadav said, "a differently-abled person can only lead a healthy civic life with the most potent instrument of education. If proper education and training is provided to the physically challenged persons they can contribute significantly for the prosperity of the family."

Sharing his experience, Yadav said, "being a differently abled child born in a poor family, I was struggling with financial problems. Different structural factors such as poverty affect the differently abled persons more than the disability. I do not want others to face the same problem that is why I thought to provide free education to differently abled children to make them financially independent. I give coaching in both online and offline methods."

Yadav also said "ever since I started coaching, it was in my mind to help the differently abled children. I started telling differently abled children to join my coaching classes for free. Two of my differently abled students have now become Assistant Professors. In total, 93 students have cleared the examination for the post of Assistant Professor while 200 students qualified for NET."

"We provide coaching for NET, CTET, CG TET, lecturer, assistant professor, and other administrative services. My target is to make at least 100 of my differently abled students qualify exams of administrative services."