Celebratory firing at Cong leader Raghavendra Pratap Singh's son reception

Janjgir Champa/Raipur: The Chhattisgarh police fasten their seat belts after a video from the reception of Congress leader Raghavendra Pratap Singh's son Shantanu Pratap Singh has surfaced. In the video, the bride, groom and relatives are seen opening fire in the air on Sunday. In the video, many people are seen firing bullets in the air while those who were present at the reception can be seen applauding them.

Congress District Panchayat Vice-President Raghavendra Pratap Singh's son got married on February 10 in Janjgir Champa and during the celebration of his wedding reception, the bride, groom, groom's mother and many other relatives fired bullets in the air. The eye witness alleged that Akaltara MLA Saurabh Singh and many other political leaders attended the ceremony.

SP Vijay Aggarwal said that the police have taken cognisance of the video and have also launched a probe into the incident. The police also booked the accused under the Arms act, subsequently, the police claimed that needful action will be taken against the accused after the police investigation. ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the viral video whereas the netizens have circulated the video.

Also read: MP: Congress MLA booked for celebratory firing on New Year's eve

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was killed and another injured in celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony. On receiving the information, the Bibinagar police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the government hospital. The incident occurred in a pandal located on Gulavathi Road here during Deepak Kumar's engagement.

Kumar, a soldier, is the son of the late Sanjay Singh. According to eyewitnesses, after the Tilak ceremony, Deepak's friend fired shots in the air using a licensed double-barrel gun. One bullet hit Sharad Kumar (20) on his head, leaving him dead. The second bullet pierced through Rajkumar's shoulder, a friend of the groom.