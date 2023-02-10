Bilaspur: Himangi Haldar, a student from Bilaspur, has come up with a utensil with an innovative design, which prevents boiling milk from spilling out of the utensil even at high flame. Patent Office, Government of India, has patented the innovative design, which also bagged first place in the Western India Festival held at Nehru Vigyan Bhavan, Mumbai. Now, Himangi is gearing up to showcase her innovation at Iris Festival in the USA.

Himangi has named the utensil 'Anti-Milk Spilling Utensil'. Spilling milk while boiling is very common among Indian households to get rid of this Himangi came up with this unique Utensil'. Explaining the fundamentals behind her innovation, Himangi said, "When we start boiling and as the quantity of water in it evaporates, more vapour and pressure builds up in the boiling milk. Finally, the milk pushes the creamy layer out so that the air can escape. This then causes the milk to spill out of the vessel."

"So by studying this phenomenon, I made a unique design, which was different from the uniform shape of normal utensils. I increased the surface area of the upper part of the utensil by attaching another utensil with a wider surface area. As we all know Pressure is inversely proportional to the area. So, because of the larger surface area at the upper portion of the utensil, as the boiling goes up the pressure automatically gets reduced and prevents the milk from spilling out of the utensil.", she explained. Himangi's father Panu Haldar said, "She is doing research majorly of issues related to our daily lives. We want people to help so that Himangi can bring laurels to the country.''