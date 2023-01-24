Raigarh: A case has been registered in Kotra Road PS here on Tuesday after Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) factory in Raigarh received a threat letter from an inmate lodged at the Bilaspur central prison, police said. The letter, which demanded a Rs 50 crore amount from factory-owner and industrialist Naveen Jindal within 48 hours, and failing which warned of dire consequences, was sent by post last week.

Following the incident, investigation pinpointed the accused, Pushpendra Chauhan, against whom a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. Jindal, apart from being an industrialist, is also a Congress MP.

Meanwhile, reports cited Pushpendra being described by authorities as mentally unsound. Two cases are already registered against him for sending similar letters to the Governor of Chhattisgarh as well as President of India, threatening to kill them. The accused is a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Bilaspur.

Speaking about the incident, ASP Raigarh Sanjay Mahadeva said, "Prisoner number 4563/97 of Bilaspur has written a threatening letter to the manager of Jindal Pvt Limited, demanding some money from the latter. A case has been lodged and police are engaged in the investigation" he also said.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month in Maharashtra's Nagpur, when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office received three threat calls in one day. Bomb identification and disposal squad and a dog squad was subsequently rushed to the spot.