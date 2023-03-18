Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) : Ashutosh Saav, a 22-year-old student of the Science College in the Sarkanda police station area of Bilaspur died after falling from the roof of the college while making a video on his mobile phone. The youth, a native of Janjgir Champa, lived in a rented house in Sarkanda. The second-year student along with his friends climbed the roof of the college to make videos.

After finishing the class on Friday, Ashutosh Saav and his friends did not leave the college. They reached the roof of the college and started playing on the parapet wall. One of Ashutosh's friends made a video on the mobile camera. At that time, Ashutosh started acting as if to jump from the outer edge of the parapet wall. Another friend was standing on the parapet.

Suddenly, Ashutosh's leg slipped and fell to the ground 15 feet below. The young man died on the spot as his head crashed into the ground. Sarkanda police are probing the matter. The incident created panic in the Science College on Friday. The Sarkanda police have gathered preliminary details on the matter. After finishing the college class, Ashutosh Saav climbed onto the roof of the college with his three friends.

Also Read : Anything for selfies: Youth put their lives at risk over ferocious dam

During this, the youth started making videos of each other while talking and acting. Ashutosh asked his friend to turn on the mobile camera to make the video and started acting to jump down from the roof of the building repeatedly. One of his friends was giving his hand for support while Ashutosh was doing his acrobatic moves on the edge of the parapet wall.