Raipur: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's 'One Nation, One Uniform' suggestion. Baghel, who addressed the press in the state capital Raipur, noted that law and order was a state subject.

"Police belong to the state. There's no such thing as 'central police. The Centre has paramilitary forces, which are deployed in a particular state based on necessity. But, of late, it is visible that central agencies are being accompanied by paramilitary forces, without consent from respective state governments, especially in states where the Opposition parties are in power. Alongside agencies, forces to are being misused," he observed.

Comments on possible impact can only be made if changes are brought to existing sections under IPC and CRPC, the Chief Minister also said.

Making an example out of notable mishaps wherein cases were handed over to the NIA, Baghel said the transfer of power always did not lead to fruitful results. "In the Jhiram Ghati case, NIA had taken over the investigation. When it came to the murder probe of Bheema Mandavi, we did not oppose (central investigation).

A police investigation was more than halfway done when the Centre decided to intervene. What is the update on the case today? If these probes are done, they should be conducted in coordination with, and taking into confidence, the state government," he said.