Raipur: The court sent Kalicharan on police remand for two days on Thursday while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel participated in a silent protest 'Gandhi our pride' against Kalicharan's abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Subhas Chandra Bose's views were different from Mahatma Gandhi, they had ideological differences, but through the radio from Rangoon, he called Mahatma Gandhi the father of the nation."

He said that we do not know that what was the purpose of Kalicharan behind this. There is a need to divide people in the name of religion. Jinnah and Savarkar are not responsible for the partition of the country.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that we will not allow the society of Nehru and Gandhi to be fragmented. The police of Chhattisgarh deserves to be congratulated for nabbing such a person and presenting him before the court.

Earlier, in the two-day Dharm Sansad held in Raipur, Kalicharan had said objectionable words about Mahatma Gandhi thus an FIR was lodged against Kalicharan at Tikrapara police station.

Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and was produced in the court on Thursday evening. Kalicharan has been sent on police remand for 2 days and will be produced again in the court on January 1.

