New Delhi: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress Observer for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the former's visit to the poll-bound state.

The meeting lasted for an hour. However, Baghel did not address the media after the meeting. Later, Baghel left for Lucknow as he is scheduled to hold public meetings in four districts on December 22 and 23, regarding the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Baghel will start these meetings from Lakhimpur Kheri, on 22 December, where he will hold a public meeting from Kewalpurwa, raising the matter of violence against farmers. After this, CM Baghel will hold a public meeting in Itaunja.

According to the sources, Baghel gave a report to Rahul Gandhi regarding the party's preparations and strategy built for the upcoming polls. Besides this, Gandhi also congratulated Baghel for the completion of 3 years of the Chhattisgarh Government.

On December 23, Baghel will hold public meetings in Ayodhya and Maharajganj. It must be noted that this meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to complain against Bhupesh Baghel mentioning the political losses being reported due to delay in the approval of the coal mines by the Chhattisgarh government.

