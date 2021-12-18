Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had expressed the possibility of reshuffling the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday. He said, "Any change will happen only after the instructions of the high command".

His statement has intensified the speculation regarding the cabinet reshuffle.

However some of the political experts believe that the party leadership will not get involved in this matter till the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Some experts also believe that due to the ongoing tussle between two big leaders of the state, CM Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singhdev, it is possible to reshuffle the cabinet soon to pacify both the leaders.

Probable contenders for cabinet berth include Devati Karma, wife of late Mahendra Karma, who could be included in the cabinet from the tribal community in place of Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya.

Speculations are rife that Surguja division MLA Brihaspati Singh could also be included in the cabinet, in such a situation, the education minister, Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, who is from the tribal community, can be annoyed.

MLA Shailesh Pandey, who is considered very close to Health Minister TS Singhdev, can be included in the cabinet.

Shailesh Pandey would most probably take the ministry of Higher Education and Youth Welfare which will deprive Minister Umesh Patel of his department.

Political experts believe that senior Congress leader Satyanarayan Sharma or Dhanendra Sahu can be included in the cabinet in place of Minister Jai Singh Agarwal keeping in mind-caste diversity.

According to the experts, if the party tries to strike a balance between the two big leaders, then Amarjit Bhagat may have to bear the brunt.

MLA Mohan Markam, who is leading the Congress party in the state, can replace Amarjit Bhagat.

For the last several months, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo have been visiting Delhi to meet party leaders.

The speculation about a reshuffle of the state cabinet had started when Bhupesh Baghel met Sonia Gandhi on November 12, as the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle was also discussed in Delhi on the same day.

Chief Minister Baghel has again indicated that the party high command can also reshuffle the state cabinet on Friday.

There are 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, out of which 39 are reserved, 29 seats are reserved for ST and 10 seats are reserved for SC, 51 are general seats, in which 11 seats are SC and more than half of the seats are dominated by OBC category.

The OBC population in the state is 47%, in which about 14% are Sahu. There are 32% tribals and 13% scheduled caste people in the state.

These caste-based figures are given importance during cabinet expansion.

Experts also believe that the situation in the state is different from Punjab and Rajasthan. Congress has a huge majority government in Chhattisgarh, so the party high command can play another bet here apart from these two states.

If sources are to be believed, the high command has instructed Singhdeo and Baghel to remain calm till the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Experts also believe that Bhupesh Baghel's stature has increased in the party. He might play a significant role in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

There are 13 cabinet ministers in the Chhattisgarh government at present.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravindra Choubey, Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Mohammad Akbar, Kawasi Lakhma, Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Anila Bhiya, Jaisingh Agarwal, Guru Rudra Kumar, Umesh Patel and Amarjit Bhagat are included in the cabinet.