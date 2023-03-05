Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): The police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar intensified their search for several persons, who allegedly gang-raped a woman after picking her up from a fair late on Saturday night in the Mavlipadar area near Bastar's Darbha village. The victim, who had gone to see a drama at the fair, was picked up by miscreants after spotting her at a relatively empty spot, and they gang-raped her at a desolate area, informed Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police Nivedita Paul.

The victim, upon gaining consciousness, went back home and apprised family members of the incident, who then lodged a complaint with the Darbha Police Station. Following this, a special team has been constituted, which launched a probe into the incident. Officials are inspecting the fair as well as the spot of crime, and checking the surrounding area, the ASP further added. The fair, which is organised in Bastar's Mavlipadar towards the end of February and early March every year, features events such as a drama competition, cock fights and other spectacles, drawing in massive crowd from villages in the area.

