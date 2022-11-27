Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday levelled serious allegations against central agencies, noting there were reports from government officials in the state regarding people being forced to undergo strenuous exercises such as being forced to confess under pressure, threatened with indefinite imprisonment and even physical torture.

The CM also demanded videography during the interrogation. In a series of tweets, Baghel, who observed that agencies were 'the strength of citizens', said if people started to fear the organisations, it would amount to the 'weakening of the country. "We welcome it if agencies such as the ED and Income Tax take legal action against those involved in corruption. But, acts by the ED and IT officials during questioning of people are not acceptable at all," Baghel said.

Also read: 'PM Modi personally monitored case, met CBI, ED directors': Kejriwal after chargesheet leaves Sisodia out

Describing instances of alleged oppressive acts, the Chief Minister said reports of agencies indulging in "summoning people on the spot, forcibly lifting them out of their homes, bringing them to heel, forcing them to make confessions under pressure, threatening them to languish in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received".

"Without informing the local police, they are conducting raids. Complaints have been received from the officials that some people are being beaten up with rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing," the CM claimed.

In what appeared to be an ultimatum, Baghel said that state officials had been ordered to inform the Government of India about any such incidents hereon, further terming the issue a "game to create false cases in order to fulfil political conspiracy."

"Anyone, who is probed should be videographed during questioning. We will fully cooperate during the legal investigations. If such reports emerge anymore, the state police will be legally compelled to take action. Remember, we are committed to the safety of our citizens," he also said.