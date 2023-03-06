Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A man has been detained for allegedly killing his wife, chopping her body into pieces and then dumping them in a water tank at his residence in Uslapur in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, ANI reported citing police sources. The body has now been recovered.

Police sources suspect that the body parts must have been dumped about two months back. Sources identified the suspect as Pavan Thakur. Preliminary investigations revealed that he might have killed his wife Sati Sahu suspecting her of infidelity. This murder bears an uncanny resemblance with the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi that had created a stir in the country.

Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala had murdered her and chopped her body into pieces. Poonawala then refrigerated them and disposed of them in the forest at Mehrauli over weeks. He killed her allegedly after a heated argument. Shraddha's murder came to light six months after her death when her father filed a missing person complaint.

Her father got to know from her friends that they were not able to contact her for over two-and-a-half months. This subsequently brought out the brutal murder and led to Poonawala's arrest by the Delhi Police on Nov. 12, 2022 after he 'confessed' to his crime.

"The scientific tests of Poonawala, including psychological assessment, layered voice analysis, polygraph test, narco analysis and post-narco analysis corroborated the accused's version," the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police mentioned.

"Substantive circumstantial as well as corroborative evidence linked with direct evidence like last seen evidence and digital trails, statements of witnesses have been collected during the course of the investigation," it further stated. The victim's bones that were recovered from Chhattarpur Pahadi and Chhattarpur Enclave Jungle, matched the DNA profile of her father. The traces of blood found in Poonawala's refrigerator also matched the DNA profile of Shraddha's father, the charge sheet said.