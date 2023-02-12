Dantewada (Chattisgarh): After the recent killing of Narayan Sahu, the Vice-President of the Chhattisgarh BJP unit, Ramdhar Alami, another BJP leader from the Dantewada district and former sarpanch of Hitameta village, was stabbed to death by Maoists on Sunday. The incident occurred when he went to Thulthuli village, located in Orchha tehsil in Narayanpur district, police said. Notably, the murder occurred at the same spot where Sahu was gunned down last week. This marks the third attack on BJP leaders in the Bastar division within one week, which began with the killing of BJP's Usur Mandal president Neelkanth Kakem on February 7 in Bijapur.

Meanwhile, a pamphlet was recovered at the spot, which accused the former sarpach of assisting the state police force in their surrender policy, working as an informant, and as well as corruption in the Bodhghat hydroelectric project. "Three warnings had been given (to Alami) not to carry out anti-people, secret operations and not to act as an informant. As he did not understand, in light of all his mistakes, Ramdhar Alami has been sentenced to death as of February 2023," the letter reads, undersigned 'East Bastar Division Committee'.

Speaking about the incident, Dantewada SP Siddharth Tiwari said, "A villager was killed by Maoists when he had travelled to the Thulthuli village. In an attempt to spread terror, they are killing innocent people." Meanwhile, the party's district president Chaitram Atami noted that Alami was an active party worker. "Ramdhar Alami was a BJP worker and was active for the organisation for a long time. It is condemnable, the way he was brutally murdered by Maoists," he said.