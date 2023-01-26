Raipur (Chhattisgarh): India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The proud citizens of India mark this day with much grandeur and enthusiasm. The R-day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Millions of Indians witness the rich cultural heritage of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force during the Republic Day parade that awakens a sense of patriotism in them.

On India's 74th Republic Day, let's visit a unique petrol pump in Chhattisgarh that awakens the spirit of patriotism. Amar Jawan Fuels located on the Raipur-Bilaspur National Highway in Dharsiwa village is famous for the eternal flame which has been burning for the last two years.

This petrol pump is dedicated to working for the families of martyrs as the income generated from this petrol pump is used in the education and marriage of the children of martyrs. Harish Bhai Joshi, director of Amar Jawan Fuels, in an interaction with ETV Bharat, said, "the brave soldiers of our nation have laid their lives to protect us. It is our responsibility and duty to do our bit and help the families of these martyred soldiers. Every citizen of the country must support them."

Joshi further said not even a single rupee of the income of our petrol pump goes home. We provide all facilities to the customers and the rest of income is spent on the marriage and studies of the children of the soldiers who have been martyred, he said.

We treat customers as our guests. We offer them tea, and coffee and also provide air and cleaning facilities for free. We make sure that our customers are treated happily. We have been operating the petrol pump for two years now, and within this period, we have helped the children of martyrs with their higher education. We deposit their fees directly into the institution. Till now we have helped four to five families of the martyrs and provided higher education to their children, Joshi said.

Joshi also said, "this is not a business for us, this is a service that we offer as our responsibility towards our nation. In the future, we are also planning to open a restaurant and even e-charging stations. We will name the restaurant as 'Amar Jawan Kothi', where we will provide food to the soldiers for free."