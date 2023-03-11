Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Politicians never leave a chance to target their opponents while the ruling and opposition leaders trade charges against each other when they were caught off guard. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now facing a similar situation when he stated that he does not have a roof to live on while speaking at the National Convention of Congress in Raipur recently. Immediately, the BJP leaders ridiculed him over his statement.

In this backdrop, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha President Devdas Chaturvedi has written a letter to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Umashankar Bandhe in Nawagarh demanding that the government allocate land for Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Nawagarh Sambalpur road. For this, the BJP leader, along with his supporters, submitted a letter to Umashankar Bandhe on Saturday.

BJP leader Devadas Chaturvedi said, "Rahul Gandhi had come to Raipur on February 24 and during his stay in Chhattisgarh he said, "He is 52 years old and still does not have a proper house to live in." The BJP leader further wrote in the letter submitted to the SDM that "You are requested to allot government land on the Sambalpur Road in the Nagar Panchayat area, out of which two-and-a-half decimals of land, should be allotted in Rahul Gandhi's name."

He urged the Sub-Divisional Officer to allot the land to Rahul Gandhi under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme, which is meant for the poor. If the land was allocated he will become one of the beneficiaries of the Narendra Modi government's important scheme, he said. However, it remains to be seen how the Gandhi scion will react to the BJP's proposal.