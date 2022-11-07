Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Former BJP MP Chandulal Sahu has set a precedent of sorts by solemnizing the marriage of his daughter-in-law after she became his son's widow. The former MP got his widowed daughter-in-law married to Dr. Virendra Ganjeer. Ganjeer, too a widower who had lost his wife to a heart attack and he was left behind with a daughter to take care of.

Chandulal Sahu, former MP from Mahasamund lost his son to illness. The deceased left behind his wife, Kalyani, and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Considering the future of his daughter-in-law and grandson, Sahu decided to find a match for his daughter-in-law. He searched for a suitable groom and helped her to start a new life.

Kalyani's first marriage took place almost ten years ago. Her husband died four years after the marriage, leaving Kalyani devastated with a one-and-a-half-year-old child. In a similar situation, Dr. Ganjeer lost his wife and he was left with a daughter. On the auspicious day of 'Tulsi Puja', Kalyani married h Dr. Virendra Ganjeer at the Vindhyavasini temple of Dhamtari.

While talking to the media, Dr. Ganjeer said that "we have faced similar situations in our lives. I could not have found a better life partner than Kalyani." Kalyani on the other hand said," My family was very supportive. After living alone for almost seven years, I have found a life partner."