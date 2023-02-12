Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A 95-year-old social outcast woman, who passed away on Thursday, was cremated 48 hours after her death in Chhattisgarh's Mohli Gram Panchayat of Kota development block. The woman, Amrita Bai was ostracised by villagers 50 years ago for having a relationship with another man of a different caste.

Amrita Bai's 55-year-old son sought help from the villagers after her demise, but the villagers denied it, he then approached the police station and got in touch with social activists and a group of journalists, who helped him in the cremation. Amrita Bai was a resident of Mohali village of Belgahna Chowki area of Kota and she is survived by a 55-year-old son. When the information reached the Human Rights activists, they rushed to help the deceased's son.

Then the police personnel, along with some social workers and journalists, shouldered the bier of the elderly woman and performed the last rites according to the tradition. The police appealed to people not to believe in the orthodox traditions and cooperate with the family in need.