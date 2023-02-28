Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, as many as nine labourers were seriously injured after a pickup van overturned on Tuesday morning in Chattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. The incident took place in Minimata Chowk in the district. Among the injured, the condition of the five is stated to be critical.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying nine labourers was on its way from Amartal village to the rice mill when the driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result, it overturned. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre in Akaltara.

Later, five critically injured were referred to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences after first aid. Akaltara police station in-charge Umesh Sahu and the police team reached the spot and started an investigation into the accident. "We are investigating the matter and the reason behind it will be found soon," the police said.

Earlier, at least 13 people were injured after a bus overturned in the Gaurela-Oendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh. The injured were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya from Raipur on a private bus. The driver appa control and met with an accident. There were around 70 people on the bus.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby district hospital. The investigation revealed that while giving passage to a truck the bus driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. The doctor said that out of the total injured, four were critically injured.