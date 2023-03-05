Raipur: Fifty-five-year-old Anupama Tiwari, who is a government employee, is on a mission to create awareness of environment through cycling for the last six years. She has adopted cycling to stop pollution caused by the fuel of vehicles. Be it in the office or anywhere else, the bicycle is her sole mode of transportation. This apart, she is also creating awareness of health and fitness through cycling. ETV Bharat spoke to Anupama Tiwari ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Q. When did you start cycling?

I used to cover 12 km cycling from Avanti Vihar to Rajkumar College and back. When I reached Rajkumar College I became courageous and decided that from then onwards I will commute only by cycling.

Q. How did you hit upon the idea of environmental protection?

My father used to say that any work that is done without purpose has no meaning. There is no point in walking without knowing your destination. I started questioning myself about what was the purpose behind cycling. I found that cycling relieved the pain I was suffering in my leg after a road accident. But, then I realised there were other advantages. The rising petrol and diesel prices and the pollution caused by fuel gave me more reasons to continue cycling. I have two children and want them to get a clean environment. People should think about their future generation and leave behind a pollution-free environment.

Q. How many kilometres do you cycle daily?

On average, I cycle 35 km every day. I have to go on field visits where I cover nine to 10 km. I often visit various centres of my offices. If I visit all the centres in a single day then I would cover 50 km. Sometimes I even work from home and during such times I make it a point to cycle 35 km in the morning for fitness. Apart from the office, I use my cycle for going to the market or for other work.

Q. How do you manage cycling such a long distance?

I feel age is just a number. I am 55 years old and can comfortably cycle 35 km every day. The morning activity keeps me fresh and energised throughout the day.