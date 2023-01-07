Surajpur (Chattisgarh): A five-and-a-half-year-old boy was handed over an appointment letter as child constable in place of his deceased father on compassionate grounds in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Saturday, officials said. According to SDPO Surajpur Prakash Soni, the boy, Harendra Singh Pankra, was handed over the appointment letter as a child constable by SP Surajpur Ramakrishna Sahu.

Pankra's mother was also present on the occasion, Soni said. He further stated that Pankra will be appointed as a full-time constable after attaining the age of 18. As per SDPO Soni, Pankra's father, SI Hariprasad, posted in the Koriya district, passed away. Given the SI's death, as a case of compassionate appointment, being a resident of Surajpur district, the five-and-a-half-year-old son of the deceased SI was given an appointment letter for the post of child constable in Surajpur district.

Also read: Chhattisgarh govt accused of apathy in over appointments on compassionate grounds

SP Surajpur Ramakrishna Sahu, who handed over the appointment letter to the child, also gave chocolate to the little constable, who arrived with his mother, as a token of affection. SP Ramkrishna Sahu ordered the appointment of the child on new year's eve. After the untimely demise of the child's father, IG Surguja range Ramgopal Garg taking the case of compassionate appointment on priority gave instructions to complete the formalities on a fast-track basis. It may be recalled that the Surajpur police department last year also gave a similar appointment letter to a child constable. The police department has given appointment letters to many such young cops in the division in the past.