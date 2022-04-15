Raipur: In an environmentally innovative move, a bird sanctuary has been set up in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. The sanctuary, built inside a private residential complex, is along the lines of those seen in Singapore. The space houses more than 200 exotic birds brought from Kolkata and Chennai, with regular medical supervision provided by doctors.

Seven to eight types of exotic species are seen here, such as Lovebirds, Golden and Silver Pheasant, Java, Australian parrots, Siraj and Kohinoor. They have been spaced out in various area based on their size and tendencies to fly. Bigger birds are kept at the western section of the sanctuary, while smaller birds are kept in cages to prevent any squabbles between different species and avoid potential injuries.

"Keeping in mind the people of the society, a bird sanctuary has been built in 15,000 square feet. Some people have been kept separately for the maintenance of the birds. The caretakers take care of the birds. They take care of the dietary needs of the birds, among other things. Generally, real estate projects are not built in this manner, but our Managing Director always had the plan to focus on greenery," said Landscaping Manager M Ganguly.

When inquired, the society's Club House Manager said the project would see a further burgeoning number of flying companions in the coming days. "Preparations are underway to keep 500 birds in the bird sanctuary in the coming days. The atmosphere of Raipur is different. It is hot in Raipur. Exotic birds are not used to living in extreme heat. Because of this, only a few birds have been kept for now. We will try to increase the number of birds in 6 stages. In the coming days, the number of birds will definitely be increased", he noted.