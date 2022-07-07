Durg (Chhattisgarh): An infant girl has been selected for the railway job on compassionate grounds. At present railways has completed registration procedure but she will be issued a joining letter as she turns 18 years. This was informed by South East Central Railway Raipur Division on Wednesday. As her father was a railway employee but he and his wife (infant parents) died in a road accident. As per the railway policy, the department gives jobs to the dependent on compassionate grounds. That is why her registration for the railway job was completed by the department.

Ten months old infant girl eligible for a job on compassionate grounds. The Raipur Railway Division has completed her registration for a railway job. With this registration, the baby girl's job becomes final in railways. Once she completes 18 years, then she will be employed by the railways. According to railways, 10-month-old bay Radhika has been selected for a railway job on compassionate grounds. For this, they have taken fingerprints of the the girl for registration. The baby was taken to the railway department by her family members.

Radhika's father Rajendra Kumar Yadav was working as an assistant in PP yard Bhilai. He was staying in railway quarters Charoda. On June 1 while coming to his office from Haseed (parental home) Rajendra and his wife died in a road accident. Radhika was also with them at the time of the accident but she survived. After the accident, she was taken to her grandparent's home.

Railways provided all kinds of assistance to the family as per the prescribed norms. Even deceased relative awarded railway job on compassionate grounds. Railway officials were supposed to visit the family but Radhika's family members, including her grandfather, grandmother, maternal aunt and uncle, brought her to the office on July 3.

Railways has the policy of giving the jobs to the kin of railway employees in case of accidental death. If the child is minor then they do registration of the minor but he or she will join the job after becoming an adult. Senior Divisional Officer (Personnel) Uday Kumar Bharati said that while they were taking the thumb impression of the girl she was crying.

Once she completes 18 years then she would be given a joining letter. Innocent Radhika is not aware of her parent's demise. Her job was confirmed in railways and once she joins then she would get all the facilities as per her designation. Raipur Division senior official Shiv Prasad said that this is the first such incident in Chhattisgarh where an infant has been selected for a railway job on compassionate grounds.