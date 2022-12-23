Arrah (Bihar): The Bihar police arrested five youths for raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' while celebrating victory after a badminton tournament. According to sources, the match was played between two city teams, Koilwar and Chandi, where Chandi won the badminton tournament. After celebrating the victory, the youth raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. After which someone made a video of it and put it on social media.

Soon after receiving the information, Bhojpur SP Sanjay Kumar Singh, taking cognizance of this matter, immediately constituted a team and directed them to investigate the matter. He also directed registering an FIR and identifying and arresting the youths involved in it. Taking action, the police immediately arrested the five youths. Currently, the police are interrogating the arrested accused.

"The video was scrutinised, after which it was found to be correct. Five people have been arrested in the case. Further inquiry is on," SP Sanjay Kumar Singh said.